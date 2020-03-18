Nagpur mayor visits family of patient facing ‘undeclared social boycott’

An IT professional, the man had returned from the US on March 6 and tested positive last Wednesday. Subsequently, his wife, a co-traveler and one more acquaintance, had tested positive for the virus. (File/Representational Image) An IT professional, the man had returned from the US on March 6 and tested positive last Wednesday. Subsequently, his wife, a co-traveler and one more acquaintance, had tested positive for the virus. (File/Representational Image)

Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi on Tuesday visited the residence of the first patient from the city who had tested positive for COVID-19 after he said his family had been facing virtual “undeclared social boycott”.

The man and his wife have both tested positive and are currently under treatment at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Government Medical College and Hospital, respectively.

An IT professional, the man had returned from the US on March 6 and tested positive last Wednesday. Subsequently, his wife, a co-traveler and one more acquaintance, had tested positive for the virus.

“The fault lies in the area of which I am the corporator. His two sons, aged 16 and 14, and his parents, who are in their 80s, had all tested negative. Yet, the family is facing a virtual social boycott, with nobody, including domestic helps, turning up to help. The lane in which they live is virtually looking like a no man’s land. So, as the first citizen of Nagpur, I visited them and assured them of all help and support,” Joshi told The Indian Express.

Joshi, who leads the BJP-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation, had earlier also visited the two hospital wards where COVID-19 patients are being treated. But his visit was caught in a controversy as mediapersons received messages to cover the event with the name and address of the affected.

Last Thursday, a newspaper had published details of a patient, including the name, age and profession.

“The invite sent to the media by my office and PR was foolish. It wasn’t supposed to be done. But later, it was clarified and the media was told not to come to the place,” Joshi said.

Asked if it was necessary to visit hospital wards having patients who have tested positive, Joshi said: “As the first citizen, it is my responsibility to see if everything is in place. I received a call from the patient, whose family I visited… he had certain issues with the facilities. So, I went and met him and others. I spent only 2 to 3 minutes in the ward but had detailed discussion with the medical staff there. I was satisfied with the facilities.”

Asked if he should have avoided visiting the wards, Joshi said, “I had gone there observing all precautions as advised by doctors.”

