Nagpur man arrested for ‘duping CJI’s mother of Rs 2.5 crore’

A 49-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday for allegedly duping Mukta Bobde, mother of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde, of nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

The accused, Tapas Ghosh, is the manager of Seasons Lawn, a commercial programme venue owned by Mukta Bobde.

“Working as the manager for the past 13 years, Ghosh used to look after bookings, and financial and maintenance matters of the lawns in the city’s Civil Lines area, near Bobde’s residence. On Mukta Bobde’s complaint, we investigated the matter and found that Ghosh had committed a fraud of Rs 2.5 crore since 2016. This was by way of suppressing the count of bookings and by generating fake financial papers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Shahu, adding, “Ghosh had connived with his wife and a few others to commit the fraud.”

Mukta Bobde, 94, is looked after by some caretakers. Asked if there was anyone in the family who noticed the fraud, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “There is one Deopujari, who is Bobdes’ family acquaintance, who had brought her complaint to us.”

Offences against Ghosh have been registered under sections 409, 420, 467, 468,470,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to cheating and other charges.

