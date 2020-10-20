Nagpur: Low-key Dussehra this year, RSS to celebrate with 50 volunteers at auditorium

The decision was made in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, read a press note issued by the RSS.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its annual Dussehra function inside an auditorium with only 50 volunteers in attendance and no chief guest, the organisation said.

The decision was made in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, read a press note issued by the RSS.

“Looking at the Covid pandemic, it has been decided to hold Vijayadashami programme in Maharshi Vyas auditorium on the premises of RSS Smruti Mandir,” the note read.

Every year, the programme is held on the sprawling grounds in front of the Smruti Mandir with hundreds of swayamsevaks and RSS followers in attendance.

At the regular Dussehra programme, the RSS chief delivers a guidance speech to swayamsevaks and makes important observations on “future course of action”.

RSS city unit chief Rajesh Loya said there will be no chief guest this time and the programme will be broadcast live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, beginning 8 am on Sunday, October 25. “Only 50 swayamsevaks will be in attendance,” he added.

Organisers have cancelled other important programmes of ‘dhammachakra parivartan din’ held annually on Dussehra to commemorate B R Ambedkar’s embracing Buddhism.

