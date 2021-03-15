Nagpur lockdown starts, police clamp down on violators

The police started implementing the lockdown strictly, leading to substantial thinning of people on the roads. (File picture for representation))

Nagpur city and adjoining areas under the city police commissionerate started a week-long lockdown on Monday with only essential services remaining open. Nagpur is the first city to go under lockdown in the second covid wave sweeping many parts of the country.

People, however, did come out earlier in the day citing various “urgent” reasons and the police had a tough time managing these requests. In the afternoon, however, the police started implementing the lockdown strictly leading to substantial thinning of people on the roads. Many violators were penalised by the police.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and all his deputies from various zones were out on the street to personally supervise the implementation of lockdown.

Nagpur had seen over 2,200 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, making it the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Maharashtra.

Vaccination work, however, went on as usual but on a lesser scale, the sources said. Nagpur Municipal Corporation Health Officer Sanjay Dhikkar, however, said, “vaccination has been going on as usual and with same level of enthusiasm as seen earlier.”

Several traders’ organisations had voiced their opposition to the government decision of lockdown saying it serves little propose, but causes greater economic loss to people. They had also met district guardian minister Nitin Raut but the latter had refused to entertain their plea.

Coming as it does back-to-back with the previously declared weekend lockdown, people had mixed feelings about what will ultimately be a nine-day lockdown.