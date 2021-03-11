Nagpur to enter weeklong lockdown from March 15

Nagpur will enter a strict weeklong lockdown from March 15, city guardian minister Nitin Raut announced on Thursday.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue,” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Government offices will reportedly function at 25 per cent capacity. Essential services such as milk, vegetable, and medical shops will be allowed to stay open.

This comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The state recorded 1.31 lakh new Covid cases in February, up from 92,177 recorded in January and 1.20 lakh in December.

But deaths, on a positive note, have reduced from 2,370 in December to 1,561 in January and 1,072 in February.

In Mumbai, active infections rose from 5,296 a month ago to 9,373 till Tuesday as a result of local train services functioning again for the public.

Amravati, Yavatmal, Mumbai, Akola and parts of Vidarbha emerged as worrying districts with cases rising from around February 9. A weekly analysis of all districts shows maximum rise has been recorded in Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Jalgaon, Akola, Aurangabad, and Washim.

Five districts — Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai and Amravati — contribute to 59.4 per cent of the state’s active caseload.

However, Amravati is now noting a gentle decline in daily fresh cases owing to stricter lockdown measures. From 1,144 active cases until February 9 to 6,446 cases until February 25, the active caseload is now down to 5,373 positive cases.

In February, lockdown was imposed in parts of three Vidarbha districts from 5 am on February 23 to 5 am on March 1.