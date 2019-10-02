Nagpur: Locals batter two men to death after 36-year-old man killed over ‘dispute’

Two persons were killed reportedly after a crowd ran riot following the murder of a 36-year-old man, allegedly by members of his own gang, in the twin towns of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati district, police said Tuesday. A curfew was imposed in both the towns after the incident, police added.

According to police, Shyam Nandwanshi, 36, a criminal facing charges of murder, was a part of a gang involved in gambling. He reportedly was killed by members of his own gang over some dispute at Paratwada town on Monday, police said.

“Before police could move in, a crowd of his supporters went about pelting stones and attacking people. At least two persons, Saif Ali Mohammad Kamal, 24, and Mohammad Atiq Mohammad Rafiq, 40, were injured when they were attacked with sticks and rods. The men were taken to a hospital, but succumbed.” Amravati Superinten-dent of Police Hari Balaji said.