Nagpur locality tense after man dies in custody

The death of a physically-challenged person after being allegedly beaten up by police personnel caused a major law and order situation in Pardi locality of Nagpur city around Wednesday midnight.

The man, Manoj Thavkar, 35, was allegedly beaten up by police after he sped past a checkpoint in Pardi area around 6 pm on Wednesday, reportedly injuring a policeman in the process. “Thavkar was brought to Pardi police station, where he suddenly collapsed around 8.30 pm,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal. “He was declared brought dead by the hospital,” Neelotpal added. He refused to say anything on whether the police had beaten up Thavkar.

Vinod, brother of the deceased, however, alleged that the police had beaten up Thavkar at the checkpoint, and also later at the police station.