Nagpur lawyer booked for ‘offensive’ WhatsApp post on Ayodhya issue

A Nagpur lawyer has been booked for sending an offensive post about the Ayodhya issue on a WhatsApp group and also putting similar content on Facebook.

According to the police, the complaint against Mukul Phadke was lodged at Sadar police station by Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, who is a member of the same WhatsApp group of lawyers, called Pristine Lawyers.

“On November 12, Phadke wrote an objectionable post hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and aimed at creating communal tension. When I checked his Facebook page, there was objectionable content about Muslims there too,” Mohammad said in his complaint on Monday.

The police have booked Phadke under Sections 153(A) and (B), 295 (A) and 504, 505(2) of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Sadar police station said, “We are looking into the matter. If the offence is established, the accused can be arrested.”