Toggle Menu
Nagpur lawyer booked for ‘offensive’ WhatsApp post on Ayodhya issuehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nagpur-lawyer-booked-for-offensive-whatsapp-post-on-ayodhya-issue-6129180/

Nagpur lawyer booked for ‘offensive’ WhatsApp post on Ayodhya issue

The complainant alleged the post hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community and was aimed at creating communal tension.

lawyer booked for WhatsApp post on Ayodhya issue, arrests over social media posts, Ayodhya verdict, ayodhya review petition, arrests over whatsapp posts, indian express
The accused and the complainant are members of a WhatsApp group of lawyers.

A Nagpur lawyer has been booked for sending an offensive post about the Ayodhya issue on a WhatsApp group and also putting similar content on Facebook.

According to the police, the complaint against Mukul Phadke was lodged at Sadar police station by Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, who is a member of the same WhatsApp group of lawyers, called Pristine Lawyers.

“On November 12, Phadke wrote an objectionable post hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and aimed at creating communal tension. When I checked his Facebook page, there was objectionable content about Muslims there too,” Mohammad said in his complaint on Monday.

The police have booked Phadke under Sections 153(A) and (B), 295 (A) and 504, 505(2) of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode of Sadar police station said, “We are looking into the matter. If the offence is established, the accused can be arrested.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android