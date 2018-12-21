Toggle Menu
Nagpur: Lawyer attacks senior with axe, commits suicide laterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/nagpur-lawyer-attacks-senior-with-axe-commits-suicide-later-5504472/

Nagpur: Lawyer attacks senior with axe, commits suicide later

The police officer added that Narnavre had retired as a Professor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College and was practicing law.

Minor found dead with 'cut here to exit' message on wrist, cops suspect online game
Both were rushed to the hospital but Bhaskar died while Narnavre is in critical condition,” Police Inspector of Sitabuldi police station Hemant Kharabe told The Indian Express.

A lawyer allegedly attacked his senior with an axe near a district court in Nagpur before consuming poison to end his own life on Friday.

“Around 4.45 pm, a lawyer named Nokesh Bhaskar, 35, attacked his senior Sudhakar Narnavre, 61, with whom he used to work as a junior lawyer, with an axe and later consumed poison. Both were rushed to the hospital but Bhaskar died while Narnavre is in critical condition,” Police Inspector of Sitabuldi police station Hemant Kharabe told The Indian Express.

The police officer added that Narnavre had retired as a Professor in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College and had started practicing law.

The reason for the attack remains unknown.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android