Nagpur: Indigo flight with Nitin Gadkari aborts take-off after snag

An IndiGo flight carrying Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari aborted take-off due to a technical snag at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Tuesday.

Advertising

Flight 6E 636, an Airbus A320 aircraft, bound for New Delhi taxied towards the airport’s runway 32 when the pilot observed a momentary caution message, leading to the aircraft returning to the gate for further checks.

The checks led to the flight getting take-off clearance for the second time before the caution light reappeared, after which the aircraft was grounded for maintenance work at Nagpur airport, said an IndiGo official.

A statement from the airlines said, “The inbound flight from Delhi had no defects reported and it was further cleared to operate to Delhi. However, when the caution light appeared, appropriate operating measures were followed.”

Advertising

Vijay Mulekar, a senior official at Nagpur airport, told The Indian Express, “The aircraft did not begin to proceed down the runway but safely returned to the apron (gates) after reaching just the beginning of the airstrip. All passengers deplaned safely.”

The flight, which was scheduled to depart Nagpur at 7.50 am and reach Delhi at 9.35 am, took off after IndiGo arranged for a spare aircraft at 1.45 pm, 6 hours late, and reached Delhi at 3.30 pm.

Gadkari later said, “I had boarded the flight to Delhi as I had a cabinet meeting to attend at 10.30 am. It developed a small snag and hence couldn’t take off. I was going to return to Nagpur in the evening as actor Sunny Deol was to arrive in the evening for a programme on the occasion of August 15. Since the flight couldn’t take off later, I had to cancel the trip.” —With inputs from Nagpur