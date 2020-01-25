Nagpur: High Court relief to cop accused targeting Modi, BJP on Facebook

The FIR was lodged at Bhandara on April 12 last year by one Shailendra Shrivastav against some Facebook posts allegedly written by Ghusar. The FIR was lodged at Bhandara on April 12 last year by one Shailendra Shrivastav against some Facebook posts allegedly written by Ghusar.

Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has ordered quashing of an FIR against a police officer for allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a string of social media posts.

The bench comprising Justices Sunil Shukre and M J Jamadar Thursday said the accused, Suresh Ghusar, currently Police Station Officer at Manmad in Nashik, had committed no offence and hence FIR against him be quashed.

The FIR was lodged at Bhandara on April 12 last year by one Shailendra Shrivastav against some Facebook posts allegedly written by Ghusar. Shrivastav claimed the posts were in violation of Section 129 of the Representation of People’s Act as Ghusar was a government employee. Ghusar was posted as Police Inspector at Local Crime Branch in Bhandara then.

In a Facebook post, Ghusar had allegedly said that he had undertaken construction of a house presuming Rs 15 lakh would be deposited to his account but now he was burdened with an interest of Rs 72,000 on a loan of Rs 14 lakh he has taken for the purpose. Ghusar was referring to the promise purportedly made by Modi before the 2014 general elections.

In another post, he had also claimed that 1,286 soldiers had died after 2014. Yet another post attributed to Ghusar, said that he wasn’t “a bhakt of two, but only of Baba”.

Ghusar had moved the HC against the FIR. His lawyer, Anil Dhawas, argued that the police had no evidence to show that the said posts were written by Ghusar. “Further, Ghusar wasn’t on any election duty and the comments there not against Modi or any political party since there is no evidence to show that the said promise (of depositing Rs 15 lakh) was made by him or any party,” Dhawas argued while seeking that the FIR be quashed.

