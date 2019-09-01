Nagpur: Forest officials begin search to recapture translocated Brahmapuri tigress

The tigress of Brahmapuri that was translocated to Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR) on July 1 is set to be recaptured after it killed a man at Dadra village near Dharni on Friday night.

E1, who was involved in at least one human death in Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district prior to her capture, was released in the core area of MTR in Amravati district. Whitin a week after her release, she attacked a girl at Kekdakheda village outside MTR.

“On Friday night, around 10 pm, the tigress attacked one Shobharam Chavan, 45, in his farm. Another man, who is believed to have accompanied him to the farm, was also injured in the attack,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Nitin Kakodkar told The Indian Express.

“I have issued orders to capture her. She would remain in confinenent for rest of her life now. We will place her at the Gorewada Rescue Centre at Nagpur,” he added.

E1, aged about three years, was radio-collared and her movement was being tracked both in her old and new locations, according to Kakodkar. A rescue team is already in the field to capture E1.

The incident has created a lot of resentment in the area as it happened on a day the residents had met the local MP and MLA to demand the removal of the tigress.

“In Brahmapuri, E1’s involvement was confirmed in one fatal attack. She was also found to be present near the spots of three more incidents but her involvement in those attacks had not been confirmed,” Kakodkar said.

Asked if E1 had a tendency to move close to villages in both her locations, Kakodkar said, “yes, she seemed to. She didn’t prefer staying in the core area and had been moving quite a lot in the sparse forest”