Nagpur: Elephant breaks free during a tiger catching operation, kills a woman

The operation to catch the man-eater tigress of Yavatmal and her two cubs ran into fresh trouble with one of the elephants employed for the operation freed himself from the base camp and ran amok, killing a woman at Chahand village in Ralegao tahsil on early Wednesday morning.

The elephant also injured a person at Pohana village in the neighbouring Hinganghat tahsil of Wardha district, where he was finally caught around 10.30 a.m.

The elephant, Gajraj, had been called for operation from Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve and was one of the five elephants being used over the past ten days to locate the elusive tigers. Incidentally, the same elephant had allegedly created trouble in March after decamping in a similar fashion and injuring one person in the area. This has raised the question as to why the elephant was called for operation again.

“The elephant apparently freed himself and travelled about 20km away. The woman, Archana Kudsange, 35, was killed by him when she was reportedly attending nature’s call. It is a matter of investigation how the elephant managed to decamp. But it is certainly a setback to the operation and we will have to strategise it all over again,” said A K Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest(wildlife).

Mishra and his deputy Sunil Limaye have been camping at Pandharkavda as directed by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar following the withdrawal of Hyderabad sharpshooter Shafath Ali Khan. His withdrawal came at the insistence of Union Minister and Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi following protests by wildlife activists against cases involving Khan.

Mishra denied knowledge of any previous incident involving Gajraj. “I don’t know about any such incident,” he said. A forest guard involved in the operation, however, said, “Earlier, too, the same elephant had run away from base camp and had injured one person.”

Meanwhile, the three tigers have eluded the over 200-strong force comprising forest and police personnel for more than a month despite deploying five elephants, erecting 25 machans with fifty persons perched atop, lying a web of trap cameras in a dawn- to- dusk combing operation. The Supreme Court had given a go-ahead to the operation to catch the tigress alive or dead and cubs alive. The top court had dismissed activist’s plea to allow only capture and not shooting the tigress, who is believed to have killed five persons since November last year.

After a week of a joint operation by an expert team from Madhya Pradesh and the state forest department, Mungantiwar had roped in Shafath Ali Khan for the operation. Khan, however, was removed following activist protest and Maneka Gandhi’s intervention. Mungantiwar had said that Maneka had assured to get the MP team back and catch the tigress in five days. Mungantiwar had also said that he would call back Khan if the operation didn’t succeed in five days. But it has since been over ten days now.

Khan had told The Indian Express that it was impossible to catch the tigress alive and there was no option other than killing her under the present circumstances. “I haven’t got any call yet from the Minister but I have been asked to remain stand-by by the officials,” he had said.

The MP team, meanwhile, has returned back and the remaining elephants have been shifted from the Savarkheda base camp to another place to prevent them from targeting people. Gajraj has been sent back to Tadoba. “The situation is peaceful but we have deployed enough personnel,” said Yavatmal Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar.

Chief Conservator of Forest P G Rahurkar assured the angry villagers that the elephant’s mahout will be suspended within seven days if found guilty in inquiry. He also assured to provide daily wage employment to the deceased woman’s husband.

Activist Parag Dandge, who had organized the morcha against Shafath Ali’s inclusion, said, “You can’t blame the tigress for this incident. The operation had been going on very well from the past ten days. How did the elephant escape? Responsibility must be fixed. We will again oppose if Khan is recalled. We have full faith in the ability of the MP team that has successfully caged fourteen tigers in six months.”

Mungantiwar could not be reached for comment.

