Nagpur district records rising Covid deaths

NAGPUR DISTRICT’S worsening Covid situation seems to be fast losing its silver lining — fewer deaths. On Friday, districts in Vidarbha region together recorded 54 deaths, out of which 35 were in Nagpur district alone.

The deaths took place in seven districts, while five districts — Bhandara, Wardha, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur — did not record any on the day.

Out of 35 deaths in Nagpur district, 23 were reported from the municipal area, nine from rural parts and three outside the district.

On Thursday, the district recorded 23 deaths. Vidarbha region recorded 48 deaths on Thursday, which means Friday’s rise is due to a spurt in Nagpur district.



The number of daily Covid-19 cases, however, dropped from 3,796 on Thursday to 3,235 on Friday. The drop looks encouraging against almost identical number of tests — 16,139 on Thursday and 16,066 on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the region on Friday was 6,167, which was 6,096 on Thursday. After Nagpur, Buldhana remains the most severely affected district. On Thursday, it recorded 885 new cases and three deaths, while on Friday the corresponding numbers were 732 and three.

Yavatmal recorded 526 new cases and three deaths, while Akola had 451 new cases and three deaths. In Amravati, which first reported maximum cases with the second wave of Covid-19, cases seem to be on a decline. It recorded 333 cases and two deaths on Friday with a positivity rate of 8.32 per cent and mortality rate of 0.6 per cent, as against Amravati division’s overall positivity rate of 11.29 per cent and mortality rate of 0.86 per cent.



In Amravati division’s five districts — Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana — the death rate has remained around 0.8 per cent and positivity rate has risen from 12.1 per cent in the first week of February to 19.57 per cent in the last week. In this week, so far, it has dropped to 12.12 per cent.