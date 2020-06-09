Nagpur: Death of Dalit youth in Katol sparks controversy, Ambedkar seeks murder case against ‘accused’

According to Ambedkar, the deceased, Arvind Bansod (32), was a VBA worker. (Representational) According to Ambedkar, the deceased, Arvind Bansod (32), was a VBA worker. (Representational)

The death of a Dalit youth in Marked tahsil of Nagpur district on May 28, who allegedly consumed insecticide, has snowballed into a major political row with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar claiming that there are enough grounds to register a murder case against the person with whom the deceased allegedly had an altercation.

In a statement, Ambedkar has pointed out that Marked tahsil is part of Katol, the assembly constituency of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to Ambedkar, the deceased, Arvind Bansod (32), was a VBA worker. He said the the person Bansod had an altercation with, Mayur alias Mithilesh Umarkar, is a member of the Narkhed panchayat samiti and his father Bandopant Umarkar is Nagpur district vice-president of the NCP, which, said Ambedkar, further “strengthens suspicion that the incident was sought to be passed off as suicide”.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Katol, Nagesh Jadhav, said, “We received a complaint from one Gajanan Raut, who was reportedly accompanying Bansod when the altercation occurred, and the brother of the deceased, that Bansod and Raut had gone to Thadipavni village on May 27 to withdraw money from a bank. There they had an altercation with Mayur Umarkar over Bansod allegedly taking photographs of the LPG gas agency Umarkar runs. They said Umarkar hurled abuses at Bansod. After that, Bansod told Raut to fill up the bike’s petrol tank. After Raut left, Bansod allegedly consumed the pesticide, which his father had asked him to get”.

“The incident took place at a crowded spot and a lot of people gathered immediately. While Raut left for Bansod’s village to bring the latter’s brother, Umarkar took Bansod first to Jalalkheda primary health centre in his vehicle. From there, he was referred to the Katol Government Hospital in an ambulance. Raut and Bansod’s younger brother… followed the ambulance to Katol. From there, he was taken to Nagpur Government Medical College… this was how Raut and Bansod’s brother narrated the sequence of events… accordingly, we have registered offence of abetment to suicide (Section 306 of IPC) with common motive (Section 34),” he added.

“While the complainant mentions Umarkar being aided by some accomplices, they have not been identified. So, we have only mentioned unknown persons in the FIR,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola said, “We tried to take Bansod’s statement on May 27 and 28 but he wasn’t in a condition to talk. He died on the night of May 28.”

Ambedkar has alleged that Umarkar had hurled caste abuses at Bansod, and he and his accomplices assaulted the victim. However, Jadhav said, “The complainants did not mention any assault and spoke only of an altercation. The post-mortem report also said no ante-mortem wounds were found… we have recorded eye-witness statements of bystanders, none of whom has mentioned any assault on Bansod”.

Ambedkar has demanded that offence of murder and atrocity should be registered against Umarkar, he should be stripped of his Panchayat Samiti membership, a job should be given to a family member of Bansod, his family should be given police protection and the police officer who conducted the initial investigation should be suspended.

Anil Deshmukh couldn’t be reached for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.