Nagpur Covid-19 case count 4,792, over 3,200 reported in July alone

After Nagpur, Akola is the second most-affected district in terms of cumulative positive cases, with a case tally of over 2,500, with 104 deaths. (Representational) After Nagpur, Akola is the second most-affected district in terms of cumulative positive cases, with a case tally of over 2,500, with 104 deaths. (Representational)

Cases of Covid-19 and deaths due to the infection have seen a steep rise in Nagpur district, with July recording 3,287 of the total 4,792 cases registered till July 29.

The district has witnessed total 107 deaths till Wednesday, with the first double digit toll in a single day, 10, and 304 new cases. The district has seen a steep rise in positive cases consistently from July 21, when it jumped to a single-day spike of 144 from 68 the previous day.

The intensity of the spread of the disease can be gauged from the fact that Nagpur district had only 138 cases till April. In May, 403 cases, in June 964 and in July 3,287 cases have surfaced.

,Overall, Vidarbha has recorded over 13,000 cases till date, of which over 8,500 have been reported in July. Vidarbha’s death toll has crossed 350, of which about 200 have been reported in this month alone. The overall death rate in Vidarbha is 2.7 per cent.

After Nagpur, Akola is the second most-affected district in terms of cumulative positive cases, with a case tally of over 2,500, with 104 deaths.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha, Amravati has a total of 1,730 cases and 55 deaths. The corresponding figures for other districts are, Buldana 1,116 and 30, Yavatmal 804 and 27, Washim 536 and 10, Gadchiroli 244 and 1, Chandrapur 367 and 0, Gondia 253 and 3, Bhandara 211 and 2, and Wardha 155 and 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd