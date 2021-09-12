scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 12, 2021
12 Nagpur cops who came to Pune for training test Covid positive

Of the 12, 11 have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine and have mild symptoms.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur |
Updated: September 12, 2021 11:48:04 pm
All the positive cops have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre of MLAs' Hostel and authorities have begun contact tracing.

Twelve personnel from the Nagpur police, including a woman, who were in Pune from August 30 to September 9 for training, have tested positive for Covid.

At least 33 personnel had gone to Pune for a refresher course at Maharashtra Intelligence Academy. One of them developed a fever on Saturday and underwent an RT-PCR test. When he tested positive, tests were conducted on 11 others, all of whom also tested positive.

They have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre of MLAs’ Hostel and authorities have begun contact tracing.

