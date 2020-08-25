Nagpur civic chief tests positive, district Covid toll crosses 800

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The district also reported 52 deaths and 1,071 cases on the same day.

Mundhe tweeted early in the day, saying, “Dear all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol & guidelines. Request everyone who has come in my contact for last 14 days to get tested. I am working from home to control pandemic situation in Nagpur. We shall win.”

Nagpur’s acting Joint Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne also tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.

The district’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, crossed 800 on the day, with 46 deaths being reported from the city, four from rural parts and two deaths of patients from outside the district. Of the 814 deaths recorded in the district so far, 688 have occurred in August.

The total number of cases was 22,225 on Tuesday, of which 16,933 are from within the city limits.

However, the recovery rate in the district has improved sharply after plummeting to less than 44 per cent over the past fortnight. With 1,034 recoveries on Tuesday, The overall number has now gone up to 13,068, which brings the recovery rate to 58.8 per cent. It, however, continues to be below the national and state average.

Elsewhere in Vidarbha region, Yavatmal recorded two deaths while Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur recorded one death each on Tuesday, taking the region’s toll to 1,272. The region’s cumulative Covid-19 case total has crossed 46,000, of which about 28,000 have recovered.

