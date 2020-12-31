Nagpur: Assistant labour commissioner arrested by CBI for ‘demanding bribe’

The accused had allegedly taken bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

The CBI on Tuesday arrested an assistant labour commissioner in Nagpur for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant.

A press note released by the investigating agency stated, “A case was registered against Assistant Labour Commissioner Sachin Shelar, working in the office of Labour Commissioner, Nagpur, on a complaint that he had sought and taken bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant to settle the matter regarding irregularities regarding labour safety on the compartment’s firm’s site.”

“It was alleged that the Regional Labour Commissioner and Assistant Labour Commissioner, Nagpur, had inspected the complainant’s firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the Labour Commissioner. The complainant visited the Office of the Labour Commissioner to submit the documents. It was further alleged that instead of receiving the documents, the complainant was asked to meet the accused at his residence. The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety site labour, and also additional bribe amount to issue labour licence,” read the press note.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe. Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused, which led to recovery of cash of nearly Rs.52.09 lakh and documents related to various investments, said the agency.

The accused was produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Nagpur, on Wednesday, and was remanded in police custody till January 2.