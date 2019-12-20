Nagpur: Anti-CAA protesters organise massive march towards Maharashtra Legislature

Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Activists protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Express File Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

On the second consecutive day, several Muslim and other organisations held a protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the Maharashtra Legislature here Friday, this one being several times bigger than the one on Thursday.

While the police had pegged Thursday’s attendance at around 5,000-7,000, a senior official said, “the morcha on Friday had around 40,000 participants.”

Several Muslim organisations participated in Friday’s morcha. Several Muslim clerics led by Mufti Mujib Ashraf were leading the parts from different areas of the city. Raising “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” slogans, the processionists started off from Chitnis Park area and walked a few kilometres to reach Vidhan Bhavan in the afternoon.

The organisers had specifically instructed people not to participate with any political party’s banners. Only national flags were seen fluttering across the whole procession.

The protestors peacefully demanded scrapping of CAA and National Register for Citizenship (NRC). “Over 40 pc people in India are uneducated. Most people won’t have requisite papers to prove citizenship. Their citizenship could thus be in danger of being taken away,” various speakers said on the occasion. “It would also weaken Constitution and secular principles followed by the country, they said, demanding to scrap both CAA and NRC.

The morcha was supported by Bhim Panther, Shetkari Sanghatana, Bahujan Sangharsh, Jamaat-e-Ulema-eHind and Jamaate-e-Islami-e-Hind.

Similar protests were also organised in many other cities and towns of Vidarbha.

