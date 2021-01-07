scorecardresearch
Nagpur: 45-year-old woman found dead in fire at car accessory shop

According to the authorities, the incident took place in a shop selling car accessories on the ground floor of a three-storey building at Tailor Galli around 11.30 am.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | January 7, 2021 11:55:07 pm
A 45-YEAR-OLD woman died in a fire at a building in Chhaoni locality of the city on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the incident took place in a shop selling car accessories on the ground floor of a three-storey building at Tailor Galli around 11.30 am. “The fire was apparently of an electric origin. We managed to control it within an hour. But a search of the mezzanine floor belonging to the shop later revealed the charred body of a 45-year-old woman called Lata Katarpawar working in the shop as a cleaner,” said Rajendra Uchke, Chief Fire Officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

He added, “No one else was injured in the fire.”

Asked how the woman got trapped inside, Uchke said, “As told by the shop owner, people tried dousing the fire before calling the fire brigade. Nobody noticed that the woman had rushed to the mezzanine floor. On being asked if there was anyone inside, the shop owner replied in the negative.”

