Ex-CBI chief’s ‘good riddance’ tweet on Swami Agnivesh death taken down by Twitter

Twitter has taken down former interim chief of CBI and retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao's tweet in which he termed the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh a "good riddance". (File photo)

Twitter has taken down former interim chief of CBI and retired IPS officer M Nageswara Rao’s tweet in which he termed the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh a “good riddance”.

Twitter said the tweet violated its rules against abuse and harassment and has temporarily limited some of the account features.

Rao, a 1986-batch IPS officer who served in CBI until July 2019, before retiring as D-G, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, on July 31, had tweeted on Friday night: “GOOD RIDDANCE. You were an Anti-Hindu donning saffron clothes. You did enormous damage to Hinduism. I am ashamed that you were born as a Telugu Brahmin…Lion in sheep clothes. My grievance against Yamaraj is why did he wait this long!”

Why did this one tweet by @MNageswarRaoIPS asking Hindus to not mourn death of Agnivesh who only villified hinduism HURT commies, congis, xihadis so much?

Now,together they have got his account blocked

Let's follow him en mass to give a befitting reply to this terror cabal..! https://t.co/THPBN39YvR pic.twitter.com/mFbAuw5NiL — Ritu (सत्यसाधक) #EqualRightsForHindus (@RituRathaur) September 12, 2020

The post was severely condemned by Bandhua Mukti Morcha, the organisation of bonded labourers Agnivesh had founded, while BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said that “Hindu tradition” means not discussing “negative things” immediately after death. Issues of legacy can be discussed later, he said.

Responding to his tweet on Agnivesh, Indian Police Foundation, an independent think-tank on policing and law enforcement posted on Twitter: “Tweeting such hate messages…he has desecrated the police uniform and embarrassed the government. He demoralises the entire police force…especially young officers.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd