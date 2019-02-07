‘Never play with SC order’: CBI’s Nageshwar Rao gets dressing down for contempt of court

The Supreme Court on Thursday severely reprimanded former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao and asked him to appear before it in connection with the transfer of former Joint Director A K Sharma, who was probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case.

Advertising

Stating that the transfer of Sharma out of the CBI was in violation of the Supreme Court orders and that it amounts to contempt, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked current CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla to examine which other officers were associated with the transfer, and file a reply by February 11.

Apart from Rao, the top court also sought the appearance of all other CBI officers who were involved in the transfer process of Sharma on February 12.

“We are going to take it very, very seriously. You have played with the order of the Supreme Court of India. God help you. Never play with the SC’s order,” CJI Gogoi said after the CBI counsel informed that two officials including Rao were involved in transferring Sharma.

Sharma was shifted to CRPF as Additional Director last month after the panel headed by the Prime Minister shunted former CBI chief Alok Verma out.

Advertising

The Supreme Court pointed out that its earlier order had said officials associated with the probe should not be transferred without leave of court.

With ANI inputs