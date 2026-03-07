Indian Railways to launch Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train soon

Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express train connecting Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu with Charlapalli in Telangana. This new train will further improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will immensely benefit the long distance passengers to have a comfortable journey. The train will be maintained and operated by the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat train: Travel Time, Distance

The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train is expected to cover a distance of more than 1500 km in around 28-30 hours. The train is expected to pass through major stations such as Madurai Junction, Tiruchchirapali, Tirupati, etc.