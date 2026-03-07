Indian Railways to launch Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train soon

Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express:Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce a new Amrit Bharat Express train connecting Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu with Charlapalli in Telangana. This new train will further improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It will immensely benefit the long distance passengers to have a comfortable journey. The train will be maintained and operated by the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.
Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat train: Travel Time, Distance
The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train is expected to cover a distance of more than 1500 km in around 28-30 hours. The train is expected to pass through major stations such as Madurai Junction, Tiruchchirapali, Tirupati, etc.
The new Amrit Bharat Express between Nagercoil and Charlapalli will have Sleeper and General Second class coaches. In a statement, the national transporter said that detailed schedule of Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express such as train number, stoppages, timings, etc will be announced in due course.
Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat train: Features
The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat trains will have a range of upgraded features, including: semi-automatic couplers, modular toilets with new type of construction materials, strong pillar and partition, emergency talk back features, EP assisted brake system, newly designed seats and berths, pantry car in new design, continuous lighting system like Vande Bharat, fire detection system, gangways, external emergency lights, charging sockets along with mobile phone holders, etc.
Charlapalli-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Train: Speed
Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Charlapalli-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat train has been designed to run at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour (kmph).
The Ministry of Railways has also raised the production of Amrit Bharat Express trains in the country. It has targeted to manufacture 100 more Amrit Bharat rakes for the benefit of the middle class and economically weaker sections.
