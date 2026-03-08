Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Check launch date, route, stoppages, frequency

During its journey between Nagercoil and Charlapalli, the new Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 30 stations.

Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train, enhancing connectivity between the two cities. This new train will offer affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat train: Route

The Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will connect three states enroute. These are: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The train will run via Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Nellore, etc.

Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Launch date

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Central Railway (SCR) said that the approval of Nagercoil-Charalpalli Amrit Bharat Express received on March 5, 2026. He added that the train is tentatively scheduled to start operations on March 11, 2026.