Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Check launch date, route, stoppages, frequency
Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express is expected to offer a reliable, efficient and safe option for long distance travel covering the three states.
Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train, enhancing connectivity between the two cities. This new train will offer affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.
Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat train: Route
The Nagercoil to Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will connect three states enroute. These are: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The train will run via Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Nellore, etc.
Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express: Launch date
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), South Central Railway (SCR) said that the approval of Nagercoil-Charalpalli Amrit Bharat Express received on March 5, 2026. He added that the train is tentatively scheduled to start operations on March 11, 2026.
“To have comfort, economical long-distance journey 3 pairs of Amrit Bharat non-ac services are currently operational in Telangana. Tentatively planned to start on 11th March 2026,” he told Indianexpress.com.
During its journey between Nagercoil and Charlapalli, the new Amrit Bharat Express will halt at 30 stations. These are: Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Papanasam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuturai, Sirkazhi, Chidambaram, Tirupadripulyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Sullurupeta, Nayadupeta, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.
The train will run as a weekly service. From Nagercoil, the train will run every Thursday. The train will have Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.
Significance of Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express train
The new Amrit Bharat Express will significantly reduce travel time between Nagercoil and Charlapalli. The train will be equipped with latest amenities for enhanced comfort and convenience. It will also improve access promoting tourism and local economy. The Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express is expected to offer a reliable, efficient and safe option for long distance travel covering the three states.
