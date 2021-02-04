Nagaur man held for duping people after promising them jobs abroad

The women were running the operations from an apartment at Wakratunda Angan building in Pimple Gurav area of Sangvi.

The Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly cheated more than 50 persons of Rs 8,20,000 on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries.

The Crime branch arrested Murari Swami, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, on the complaint of some persons who alleged that he promised to provide them a job in the US and also gave them a fake visa.

Police said Swami, who has worked in Thailand and Malaysia as waiter and electrician, made a fake e-visa website and also shared fake advertisements on his social media account to fool the victims.

Police said Swami’s bank account containing Rs 4,07,000 has been frozen.