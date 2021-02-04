Nagaur man held for duping people after promising them jobs abroad

The Delhi Police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly cheated more than 50 persons of Rs 8,20,000 on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries.
The Crime branch arrested Murari Swami, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, on the complaint of some persons who alleged that he promised to provide them a job in the US and also gave them a fake visa.
Police said Swami, who has worked in Thailand and Malaysia as waiter and electrician, made a fake e-visa website and also shared fake advertisements on his social media account to fool the victims.
Police said Swami’s bank account containing Rs 4,07,000 has been frozen.
