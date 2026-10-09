Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Former IAS officer, local party chief battle it out

Security personnel stand guard as voters queue to cast their vote for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election at Hatigarh, in Morigaon on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam begins at 8 am today. Voting was held on October 6 and ended peacefully, with turnout at around 76 per cent till 5 pm. Fifteen candidates are in the fray.

Why the bypoll: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who won Nagaon in 2019 and again in 2024, resigned in March. He later contested the Dispur Assembly seat on a BJP ticket and won it in the April 2026 Assam election, leaving Nagaon vacant.

The contest: The main fight is triangular. Story continues below this ad BJP: Devasish Sharma, a former IAS officer, is looking to expand the party’s base in the region. Congress: Sibamoni Bora, a former MLA, is trying to hold the seat and retain the party’s core minority support. AIUDF: Party chief Badruddin Ajmal entered the race himself after the party had initially planned to field Rejaul Karim Sarkar. What to watch: The split in the minority vote between Congress and the AIUDF could decide the outcome. The result is also the first test of how Bordoloi’s defection to the BJP has played out among Nagaon voters. Stay with us for round-by-round trends and the final result. Live Updates

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