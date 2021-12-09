scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Nagaland RS member demands withdrawal of AFSPA in House

🔴 AFSPA, K G Kenye said, has brought “nothing for this country, except (creating) animosity” among people in the Northeast and in other parts of India.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 4:03:41 am
Nagaland People’s Front leader K G Kenye on Wednesday raised a demand in Rajya Sabha for withdrawal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

AFSPA, he said, has brought “nothing for this country, except (creating) animosity” among people in the Northeast and in other parts of India. “It has taken a heavy toll on the unity and integrity of this country.. Ultimately the casualty is inflicted on the unity and integrity of this country,” he said.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Kenye said several MPs had expressed apprehension about the “misuse and abuse of special powers” when a draft law was debated in Parliament. It was this “grave danger” in visioning the consequences that would bear on this country, they (MPs) had vehemently opposed the enactment” of AFSPA, he said.

