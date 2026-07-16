‘Won’t allow Manipur situation to affect Nagaland’: Deputy CM to Express after deadly IED blast

The Nagaland government is monitoring parts of the state bordering Manipur and “will not allow the situation in Manipur to affect Nagaland”, its deputy chief minister and home minister, Yanthungo Patton, told The Indian Express.

Nagaland has been rocked by an IED explosion earlier this week in Sukhovi in Chumoukedima district, in which an Assam Rifles Havildar was killed and four other personnel injured. The incident has drawn condemnation from church bodies, tribunal organisations and political parties across the spectrum in the state. The incident took place exactly a week after an ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur’s Ukhrul district had killed two personnel.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Chief Minister Patton said that the government is “shocked by the violent incident”.

“Over the last many years, Nagaland has maintained itself as one of the most peaceful among the small states in this side of the country. It is very unfortunate that this bomb blast took place and I strongly condemn it. I have already given a clear direction to my police and the security and paramilitary forces to immediately identify those involved. I really very sorry that one of the jawans were killed in that incident and a few of them critically injured,” he said.

This is the first time in many years that something like this has happened, he said. “We are awaiting a report from investigators to understand more about who is responsible and what was the reason for it,” he said.

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With Manipur now caught in a fresh conflict since May this year between the state’s Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, the situation in the Naga hills there are currently volatile. In addition, the NSCN (IM), the largest Naga rebel group is caught in a rivalry with a breakaway “Eastern Flank” which it has blamed for the July 6 ambush. On Tuesday night, the Assam Rifles had launched a search operation in Senapati district stating that they had received intelligence about the movement of suspected armed NSCN(IM) cadres outside a designated camp in violation of ceasefire rules, drawing violent protests from locals. The NSCN (IM) accused the armed forces in turn of “harassment of civilians” through search operations.

The situation in Manipur has also drawn concern from civil society in Nagaland. The abduction of six Naga civilians in Manipur’s Kangpokpi in May this year and the discovery of their mutilated remains last month had drawn concern and condemnation from different groups and parties in Nagaland, as also from Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who had even intervened in the hostage crisis in Manipur.

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With these simmering conditions, Patton asserted: “We will not allow these things to happen in Nagaland”.

“This (Manipur situation) will not affect the situation here. We are also monitoring and keeping an eye on the situation in the bordering areas of the state,” he said.