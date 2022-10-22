Nagaland minister Temjen Imnan Along is a huge K-pop fan

K-pop enthusiasts are spread across the world and Temjen Imnan Along is the latest addition to it. Temjen Inan Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, recently tweeted a video which went viral where he mentioned his love for K-pop. The minister said he does not go to sleep before watching at least 10-12 K-pop moves and is a great K pop fan.
Haters Gonna Hate,
but I’m a also a part of the K-Pop Fandom. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/sLbVUUqBja
— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 18, 2022
The video garnered 2828 likes and loads of love in a short time and comments ranging from giving him K-pop recommendations to guessing the name of the K-pop star which he thinks is the hottest celebrity.