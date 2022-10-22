scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Nagaland minister Temjen Imnan Along is a huge K-pop fan

Temjen Inan Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, recently tweeted a video which went viral where he mentioned his love for K-pop

Temjen Imnan Along said he does not go to sleep before watching at least 10-12 K-pop moves and is a great K pop fan. (Image source: Source: AlongImna/ Twitter)

K-pop enthusiasts are spread across the world and Temjen Imnan Along is the latest addition to it. Temjen Inan Along, Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Government of Nagaland, recently tweeted a video which went viral where he mentioned his love for K-pop. The minister said he does not go to sleep before watching at least 10-12 K-pop moves and is a great K pop fan.

The video garnered 2828 likes and loads of love in a short time and comments ranging from giving him K-pop recommendations to guessing the name of the K-pop star which he thinks is the hottest celebrity.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 03:48:59 pm
