Nagaland hooch tragedy: 19 dead in Mokokchung, Tuensang; police probe underway

Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland’s Mokokchung and Tuensang districts over the past two days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor, police said on Saturday.

Eight deaths were reported in Mokokchung district and 11 in Tuensang following the consumption of suspected illicit liquor, PTI reported.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, to investigate the deaths and trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said.

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Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of the deaths.