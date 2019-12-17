Nagaland Governor RN Ravi to take Meghalaya charge

Tathagatha Roy Tathagatha Roy

Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was on Monday given additional charge of Meghalaya, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. Ravi will take oath as Meghalaya Governor at Shillong’s Raj Bhavan on Tuesday noon, it was announced.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy is learnt to have gone on leave, days after his tweet sparked controversy in state capital Shillong, with protesters surrounding the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

No stranger to controversy, Roy, who has been explicit in his support of the new law, had on December 13 tweeted, “Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2.A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don’t want it go to North Korea.’’

Roy was unavailable for a comment. On Monday, he tweeted, “Some concerned people are hearing wild rumours. This is just to reassure them that I am coming back here.’’

Claiming that Roy was inside Raj Bhavan at the time of the gherao, a local political leader said, “The state was tense because of the new law, and the Governor’s tweet was the last straw. There was a flare-up after that…”

Robertjune Kharjahrin, chairperson of CoMSO, an umbrella organisation of 22 NGOs and civil society organisations that are opposing the new law in Meghalaya, said, “There has been a lot of anger among the people in Meghalaya against the Governor because he has been refusing to sign the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act. This was compounded by his tweet about North Korea. We have always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. In a democracy, we have the right to oppose a law and to make our dissent known. Why should we go to North Korea (for that)? Roy is not a BJP member, he heads a state and should have maintained the dignity of the Governor’s office.”

