Train connectivity to Kohima: Dimapur-Zubza railway line project on track for 2029 completion

Railway project in Northeast, Dimapur-Kohima railway project completion: Indian Railways has undertaken multiple projects to strengthen rail connectivity in the Northeast. Among these, the Dimapur–Zubza railway line project deserves special mention. This rail project falls under the administrative control of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. The national transporter has targeted to complete the entire Dimapur–Zubza railway project by 2029.

Dimapur-Kohima railway project, North Eastern Railway Connectivity Update

The 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima railway line project passes through Karbi Anglong district in Assam and the Chumukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. The rail project is strategically important as it will connect Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, to the national railway network for the first time.