Train connectivity to Kohima: Dimapur-Zubza railway line project on track for 2029 completion
Dimapur-Kohima Railway Project Update: The 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima railway line project passes through Karbi Anglong district in Assam and the Chumukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland.
Written by Anish MondalUpdated: January 25, 2026 07:33 PM IST
3 min read
Whatsapp
twitter
Facebook
Reddit
Dimapur-Kohima new rail line project makes steady progress (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Railway project in Northeast, Dimapur-Kohima railway project completion: Indian Railways has undertaken multiple projects to strengthen rail connectivity in the Northeast. Among these, the Dimapur–Zubza railway line project deserves special mention. This rail project falls under the administrative control of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone. The national transporter has targeted to complete the entire Dimapur–Zubza railway project by 2029.
Dimapur-Kohima railway project, North Eastern Railway Connectivity Update
The 78.42-km Dimapur-Kohima railway line project passes through Karbi Anglong district in Assam and the Chumukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. The rail project is strategically important as it will connect Nagaland’s capital, Kohima, to the national railway network for the first time.
Molvom railway station in Nagaland (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Dimapur-Kohima (Zubza) railway project: Stations list
The Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project includes eight stations. These are: Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza.
Dimapur-Kohima BG railway line project: Latest update
At present, only 31.14 km of the Dimapur–Kohima rail line has been commissioned. According to the NFR, the alignment involves complex engineering works, including 20 tunnels with a total length of 31,169 metres and 27 major bridges along with 149 minor bridges, with substantial portions of these structures already completed. Apart from these, Dhansiri, Shokhuvi and Molvom railay stations have also been completed.
The Dimapur-Kohima rail project is being developed in a phased manner. So far, two sections of the project have been commissioned in phases:
the Dhansiri–Shokhuvi section (16.5 km) in October 2021
the Shokhuvi–Molvom section (14.64 km) in March 2025
At present, regular train services are operating from Shokhuvi, connecting it with Guwahati in Assam and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, providing smoother, safer and more reliable travel for passengers. With the commissioning of Molvom station, it has become the third major railway station in Nagaland. It also commenced freight operations in September 2025.
Molvom railway station in Nagaland (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Significance of Dimapur-Kohima railway line project in Nagaland
On completion, the Dimapur-Kohima railway line project is expected to improve access to education, healthcare, employment and markets. It will reduce dependence on road transport by offering a comfortable, affordable and time-efficient travel alternative. It will also enhance regional rail connectivity across Nagaland and the Northeast.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More