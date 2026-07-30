Dimapur-Kohima new railway line 41% complete, Nagaland rail link set to open in 2029

3 min readJul 30, 2026 06:47 PM IST
Nagaland rail connectivity: The Dimapur-Kohima railway line project has achieved 41 per cent physical progress and is expected to be completed by 2029. The new rail link will improve connectivity to Nagaland and improve passenger and freight movement in the Northeast. This railway project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project has achieved 41 per cent completion so far. He added that the entire project is on track to be completed by 2029.
Sharma said that once completed, the railway line will significantly enhance connectivity across Nagaland, improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and markets, and serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state as well as the wider Northeastern region.
Dimapur-Kohima railway line project: Full list of stations
The Dimapur-Kohima railway line project comprises eight stations: Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza. Of these, Dhansiri, Shokhuvi and Molvom stations have already been completed.
Recently, Ashish Bansal, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), accompanied by senior railway officials, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project. During the visit, he reviewed key infrastructure works, including tunnels, major bridges, station yards, and other critical construction sites along the project alignment.
Dimapur-Kohima railway line: Latest update
The 78.42-km Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project passes through the Karbi Anglong district of Assam and the Chümoukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. The project involves some of the region’s most challenging engineering works, including 20 tunnels with a combined length of 31,169 metres, 27 major bridges, and 149 minor bridges.
The railway project is being developed in a phased manner with the 16.5-km Dhansiri-Shokhuvi section commissioned in October 2021 and the 14.64-km Shokhuvi-Molvom section in March 2025. At present, regular passenger train services operate from Shokhuvi to Guwahati and Naharlagun.
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Meanwhile, the commissioning of Molvom, Nagaland’s third major railway station, has further strengthened rail connectivity in the state.
“Despite the challenging terrain and complex geological conditions, construction activities on the remaining sections are progressing steadily with focused efforts and modern engineering solutions. Multiple tunnel faces are being worked on simultaneously, supported by advanced construction techniques and continuous monitoring to ensure safe and efficient execution of the project,” the CPRO said in a statement.