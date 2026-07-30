Dimapur-Kohima new railway line 41% complete, Nagaland rail link set to open in 2029

Dimapur-Kohima railway line is 41% complete, with Indian Railways targeting its opening by 2029 to improve connectivity in Nagaland.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 30, 2026 06:47 PM IST
Nagaland rail connectivity: Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project 41% complete, opening by 2029 (Image: Ministry of Railways)Nagaland rail connectivity: Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project 41% complete, opening by 2029 (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Nagaland rail connectivity: The Dimapur-Kohima railway line project has achieved 41 per cent physical progress and is expected to be completed by 2029. The new rail link will improve connectivity to Nagaland and improve passenger and freight movement in the Northeast. This railway project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project has achieved 41 per cent completion so far. He added that the entire project is on track to be completed by 2029.

Sharma said that once completed, the railway line will significantly enhance connectivity across Nagaland, improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and markets, and serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state as well as the wider Northeastern region.

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Dimapur-Kohima railway line project: Full list of stations

The Dimapur-Kohima railway line project comprises eight stations: Dhansiri, Dhansiripar, Shokhuvi, Molvom, Pherima, Piphema, Menguzuma and Zubza. Of these, Dhansiri, Shokhuvi and Molvom stations have already been completed.

Recently, Ashish Bansal, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction), accompanied by senior railway officials, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Dimapur-Kohima new railway line project. During the visit, he reviewed key infrastructure works, including tunnels, major bridges, station yards, and other critical construction sites along the project alignment.

Dimapur-Kohima railway line: Latest update

The 78.42-km Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project passes through the Karbi Anglong district of Assam and the Chümoukedima and Kohima districts of Nagaland. The project involves some of the region’s most challenging engineering works, including 20 tunnels with a combined length of 31,169 metres, 27 major bridges, and 149 minor bridges.

The railway project is being developed in a phased manner with the 16.5-km Dhansiri-Shokhuvi section commissioned in October 2021 and the 14.64-km Shokhuvi-Molvom section in March 2025. At present, regular passenger train services operate from Shokhuvi to Guwahati and Naharlagun.

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Meanwhile, the commissioning of Molvom, Nagaland’s third major railway station, has further strengthened rail connectivity in the state.

“Despite the challenging terrain and complex geological conditions, construction activities on the remaining sections are progressing steadily with focused efforts and modern engineering solutions. Multiple tunnel faces are being worked on simultaneously, supported by advanced construction techniques and continuous monitoring to ensure safe and efficient execution of the project,” the CPRO said in a statement.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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