Dimapur-Kohima new railway line 41% complete, Nagaland rail link set to open in 2029

Nagaland rail connectivity: The Dimapur-Kohima railway line project has achieved 41 per cent physical progress and is expected to be completed by 2029. The new rail link will improve connectivity to Nagaland and improve passenger and freight movement in the Northeast. This railway project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said the Dimapur (Dhansiri)-Kohima (Zubza) new railway line project has achieved 41 per cent completion so far. He added that the entire project is on track to be completed by 2029.

Sharma said that once completed, the railway line will significantly enhance connectivity across Nagaland, improve access to education, healthcare, tourism and markets, and serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the state as well as the wider Northeastern region.