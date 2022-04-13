Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, ex-CM T R Zeliang meet Amit Shah

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy CM Y Patton and former CM T R Zeliang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and are learnt to have discussed the ongoing negotiations on the Naga peace process, besides various issues concerning the state.

Sources said the government is concerned over the negotiations not moving towards finality for the Naga Peace Accord to be signed despite a Framework Agreement having been inked between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (IM) back in 2015.

The peace process hit a roadblock after relations between NSCN-IM and then Naga interlocutor N Ravi soured in 2019-20, with each blaming the other for the process getting stalled. Since then, Ravi has resigned as Naga interlocutor; he is at present the Tamil Nadu Governor. The negotiations are now being led by former Intelligence Bureau special director Akshay Mishra from the government’s side.

The development comes days after NSCN-IM once again trained its guns on “confusion” created by Ravi for the talks going off track. In a media statement issued on April 10, NSCN-IM denied claims of the establishment that talks had been concluded on October 31, 2019.

October 31, 2019 was “actually a day of ultimatum served to NSCN to sign the agreement under the Indian constitution without the Naga flag and the Yehzabo (constitution),” the NSCN(IM) stated. “Ravi threatened NSCN with dire consequences and declared that with or without NSCN, an agreement has to be signed on or before 31st October, 2019…”

Ravi has earlier denied that Nagaland could get its own flag and Constitution.

The NSCN (IM) said Ravi tried to put pressure on the outfit and the Naga people, and resorted to psychological warfare.

“There were military exercises — jet fighters flying in Naga areas and bombing and big tanks and rocket launchers were brought as if a real war is coming,” it stated. “Indian security forces were poured in and stationed in Naga areas. Even state police were instructed to keep rations in stocks for at least two months and Special Branch (SB) department of Nagaland state police were instructed to identify NSCN members and their residents.”

The NSCN(IM) reiterated that the Framework Agreement was clear that India and Nagaland will coexist as sovereign entities, and thus it was agreed it would have its own flag and Constitution.