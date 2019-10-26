Naga peace talks: Member of NSCN-IM negotiating team quits, joins Naga umbrella group

In a major setback to NSCN-IM, which is currently in the midst of talks of a peace deal with the government to end the decades-long Naga dispute, a member of the insurgent outfit’s negotiating team Hukavi Yepthomi resigned on Friday to join the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an umbrella group of other Naga outfits.

In a statement issued by Yepthomi, he alleged that the NSCN-IM, and in particular the outfit’s chief Th Muivah, has not put the needs of the Naga people first during the course of the negotiations.

“With deep conviction that this is a decisive hour for the Naga people to ink an agreement with the Government of India, without compromising on our history and identity, I, Hukavi Yepthomi… along with my coworkers of our own volition and with clear conscience, have joined WC (working committee), NNPG. We are convinced that the interest, pursuit and potential of future Naga generations must not be jeopardised by unresolved symbolic issues when negotiating parties have long come to terms that sovereignty and integration were not possible at the present time,” his statement said.

Yepthomi also said that it’s the NNPG who have so far been more “practical in their demands”. “My decision is based on our people’s desire for a peaceful coexistence…” he said in his statement.

The government began talks with the banned Naga groups on Thursday to reach a final solution for the 60-year insurgency that has ravaged northeast India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier set a deadline of three months — till October 31 — to reach an accord.