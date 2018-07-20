Naga Accord: Prepare rehab scheme for cadres who surrender, House panel tells MHA

The MHA, the report said, had informed the panel headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram that issues related to territorial integrity have been resolved. The MHA, the report said, had informed the panel headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram that issues related to territorial integrity have been resolved.

A parliamentary standing committee asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to prepare a detailed and generous rehabilitation-cum-settlement scheme for the NCSN-IM cadres who will surrender as per of the Naga Accord. The committee also recommended that the “government should, nevertheless, proactively, stay prepared for any kind of scenario that may emerge in the aftermath of the agreement, and keep the security forces and intelligence agencies on the alert,” the report noted.

The MHA, the report said, had informed the panel headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram that issues related to territorial integrity have been resolved. “…they had now reached a common understanding with the Government that boundaries of the States will not be touched. Instead, some special arrangements would be made for the Nagas, wherever they are. The negotiations were going on over some symbolic issues, which are sensitive to both the government and the Nagas as well, and attempts are being made to reach a common understanding,” it said.

The panel also expressed deep concern over the large number of kidnappings in Assam, mostly of women, and surge in insurgency in Arunachal Pradesh, which it termed as “alarming”. The committee in its report said it was deeply worried that a large number of victims kidnapped or abducted in Assam before and during 2016 were yet to be found.

“Even more worrisome is the fact that a large majority, at more than 81 per cent, of victims are women. The committee is of the view that this may also point towards a connection between such abductions and human trafficking,” the panel said in it report submitted to Rajya Sabha.

The panel recommended that an inter-state investigation may be carried out to find out reasons for this high rate of kidnappings of women. “The committee desires that the ministry submit a detailed status note about the action taken to recover such victims,” it said.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, the panel said unlike the overall Northeast, which shows a declining trend of insurgency-related incidents and casualties suffered by civilians, the state has seen a rise in number of such incidents.

