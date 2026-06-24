NAFED to share 1% profit for education of farmers’ children: Amit Shah

Among the four new initiatives are Nafex.in, an agri e-auction platform; Drishti, an inventory management system; the NAFED’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution; NAFED Kalyan, a scholarship for farmers’ children.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJun 24, 2026 04:20 AM IST
Shah: NAFED to share 1% profit for education of farmers’ childrenUnion Home Minister Amit Shah launched four new initiatives of NAFED on Tuesday.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday launched four new initiatives of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), and announced that it will earmark 1% of its profits for higher education scholarships and career development of children from farmer families.

Among the four new initiatives are Nafex.in, an agri e-auction platform; Drishti, an inventory management system; the NAFED’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution; NAFED Kalyan, a scholarship for farmers’ children.

Shah said output of pulses and oilseeds had risen in recent years, but self-sufficiency remained elusive as minimum support prices were not reaching growers. “There is a need to get rid of middlemen. Time has come for both NAFED and NCCF to procure pulses and oilseeds directly from farmers to ensure benefits reach them.”

Shah has set a two-year deadline, saying farmers would be able to sell directly to the two cooperatives and receive payment without intermediaries. India imports 6-7 million tonnes of pulses and 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils annually to bridge domestic shortfalls.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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