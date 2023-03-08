Nafed to begin procurement of onion in Gujarat

In wake of a fall in prices, the Centre has directed the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) to procure Kharif onion in Gujarat. The intervention is aimed at giving “immediate relief” to the farmers and providing “stability to the onion market” in the state.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said, “Taking stock of the situation due to depressed prices of Onion in late Kharif season in the State, Department of Consumer Affairs has directed NAFED to start procurement of Onion from three major markets in Gujarat. NAFED will start procurement of onion from 09.03.23 in Bhavnagar (Mahua), Gondal and Porbandar”.

The statement added, “This intervention has been planned by Govt of India in order to give immediate relief to the farmers from crashing prices of onions in the State. Farmers are requested to bring their good quality and dried stock to the procurement centres to avail of the better rate at these centres. Payments to the farmers will be done online.”

“More centres will be opened from time to time as required,” it said.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat Government had announced a Rs 330 crore assistance package for onion and potato farmers struggling to sell their produce due to a glut in the market. The assistance also included a transport subsidy to farmers who were willing to sell their produce outside the state or prefer to export them.