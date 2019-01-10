Nadia: Mamata targets Centre over ‘dilapidated condition’ of NH-34

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked her government officials to promote infrastructure work undertaken in the state. Addressing an administrative review meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia, she criticised the Centre over “poor maintenance” of national highways in Bengal.

“We had asked them (Centre) to maintain NH-34 for the past three years. However, it was not done. The NH-34 is in dilapidated condition in some stretches. We are not responsible for its upkeep. The Centre maintains it. We have been maintaining all state highways and they are in good condition. I will ask my officers to tell people about roadwork carried out by the state, erecting posters and display boards with relevant details. People should be aware,” she said, adding that such boards should display the status of state projects, benefits given to farmers, waiver of taxes on agricultural land etc.

The CM reiterated that e-commerce major Flipkart was setting up a logistics hub at Haringhata area of the district and that 100 acre of land has been provided.

“This project will generate employment for over 18,000 people, directly or indirectly,” she said.