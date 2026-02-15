Nadda visits Uttarakhand, praises Dhami, calls for unity amid reports of factionalism

AMID REPORTS of growing factionalism within the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit and elections a little over a year away, Union Minister and former party chief J P Nadda on Saturday held a meeting of BJP’s state core committee in Dehradun and sought to underscore the need to strengthen coordination between government, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party workers.

BJP sources told The Indian Express Nadda had been asked to go to the state as a Central observer, mandated with being the “eyes and ears” of party’s national leadership, amid rumblings of a communication gap between the organisation and the state government.

“The message the national leadership, which is likely to visit the state later this month, has given through Nadda ji is clear: It is firmly behind CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and whatever issues exist in terms of synchronisation need to be ironed out well before the state goes to the polls in early 2027,” a party source said.