Nadda visits Uttarakhand, praises Dhami, calls for unity amid reports of factionalism
BJP sources told The Indian Express Nadda had been asked to go to the state as a Central observer, mandated with being the “eyes and ears” of party’s national leadership, amid rumblings of a communication gap between the organisation and the state government.
AMID REPORTS of growing factionalism within the BJP’s Uttarakhand unit and elections a little over a year away, Union Minister and former party chief J P Nadda on Saturday held a meeting of BJP’s state core committee in Dehradun and sought to underscore the need to strengthen coordination between government, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party workers.
“The message the national leadership, which is likely to visit the state later this month, has given through Nadda ji is clear: It is firmly behind CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and whatever issues exist in terms of synchronisation need to be ironed out well before the state goes to the polls in early 2027,” a party source said.
Earlier in the day, addressing the 8th convocation ceremony of Swami Rama Himalayan University in Dehradun, Nadda said, “This Devbhoomi is under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami and I want to congratulate his team, which is engaged in your service day and night with all its strength.”
“Your team is undeniably doing great work under your leadership…” he said.
Party sources said Nadda’s involvement in the state affairs was a significant development. “A fine balance between the party and its government is essential in states like Uttarakhand; how the party manages its affairs going forward can have repercussions, in terms of messaging in other states as well,” a party source said.
“By deploying the former national president, national leadership has indicated it has its eye on Uttarakhand, that mutual cooperation and a united front are the party line. How internal differences are snuffed out in Uttarakhand will also deliver a message in other states with first-time CMs that factionalism — whether real or manufactured — will not be tolerated and certainly not force its hand in any way possible,” the source said.
Following Nadda’s “suggestion”, party insiders said, state unit has decided to hold a meeting featuring Dhami, state office-bearers, district presidents and in-charges on February 17.
One of the most significant decisions at the core committee meeting, according to the state unit, was organising meetings of party MLAs with Dhami. At the meeting, government schemes will be assessed and plans discussed to complete pending projects. As per party sources, state BJP has also decided to hold ‘sammelans’ of booth workers for 2027 polls, in addition to organising “a grand rally” on four years of Dhami government on March 23. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to the rally.
