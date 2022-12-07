scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Nadda to party: Launch house-to-house drive

At the two-day meeting of BJP office-bearers from across the country, Nadda urged partymen to launch the exercise and ensure that it is not limited to only handing over party literature to the people.

The meeting started with an address by PM Narendra Modi, who asked party leaders to strengthen BJP at the booth level. (Express File)
Stepping up the party’s preparations for the 2024 general elections, BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders to launch a “house-to-house’ campaign to reach out to people and build an “emotional connect” with them.

At the two-day meeting of BJP office-bearers from across the country, Nadda urged partymen to launch the exercise and ensure that it is not limited to only handing over party literature to the people. “Engage in conversations with them, understand their issues and help them resolve the issues they are facing,” said the BJP president.

The meeting started with an address by PM Narendra Modi, who asked party leaders to strengthen BJP at the booth level. The leaders discussed the BJP’s preparations for the Assembly elections scheduled ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, including Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, said a statement.

The highlight of Nadda’s address on the last day of the meeting was his emphasis on connecting with the people. “BJP workers should build a direct contact with every home through the ‘house-to-house’ campaign so that they are seen as members of the households, standing with them in the most difficult times,” he said.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 02:46:44 am
