Nadda to interact with 13 diplomats at launch of ‘Know BJP’ event today

BJP president JP Nadda will launch the party’s new initiative — Know BJP — on Wednesday wherein he will interact with a dozen envoys, including those of four Western neighbours of Ukraine.

The initiative, aimed at addressing the “global audience”, is being organised by the BJP’s foreign affairs cell. The programme coincides with the BJP’s foundation day — April 6.

In the first interaction under the initiative, Nadda will meet 13 Heads of Missions from France, Italy, Portugal, Vietnam, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Bangladesh, Singapore, Slovakia, Hungary and Norway on Wednesday. Besides, Head of Missions from the European Union will also be there. India evacuated 22,500 of its citizens via Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary — the Western neighbours of Ukraine — after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Briefing the media about the initiative, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP’s foreign affairs cell, said that besides Nadda, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, and BJP spokesperson Mmhonlümo Kikon (Nagaland) and some other leaders will also be present during the interaction with the foreign diplomats.

Chauthaiwale said that this event is first in the series wherein BJP leaders will share party’s history, ideology, and structure with the diplomats. The party chief will also address queries from the distinguished guests, Chauthaiwale said.

During the interaction, a documentary depicting the journey of the Jan Sangh and the BJP will also be shown to the foreign delegates. A special coffee-table book “Nation First” will also be distributed among the guests, he said.

Chauthaiwale further said that the exchange of delegations with political parties of friendly countries is also being planned in due course of time.

BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma said party’s foreign affairs cell will invite small groups of ambassadors and heads of missions for interaction under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

The event comes days after Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the BJP headquarters.