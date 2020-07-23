Nadda to address first meet of BJP Maharashtra executive on July 27

BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo) BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo)

BJP president J P Nadda will address the newly constituted executive committee of the party’s Maharashtra unit on July 27 via video-conferencing. The party’s state unit will reflect on the current political developments in Maharashtra while focussing on the agriculture sector in the wake of the growing discontent among farmers at the meeting, sources in the party said Wednesday.

The new executive committee, comprising six general secretaries, 12 vice-presidents and one general secretary organisation with other office-bearers, was announced by the party’s state unit president Chandrakant Patil on July 3. This will be the first meeting of the newly constituted state BJP team.

A senior state BJP functionary said the party will get “clear directives from the central and state leadership to aggressively take up the role of opposition. And all issues ranging from Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s failure to address the Covid-19 to the farm sector will be discussed at length”.

The day-long meeting will also be addressed by Patil and former state chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.