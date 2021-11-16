Nadda flags off ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in Uttarakhand

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday flagged off the BJP’s ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from the defence personnel-dominated Sawad village in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand.

Addressing a public meeting, he accused the Congress of misleading the armed forces on the issue of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) for decades. He said their government made a budgetary allocation of a paltry Rs 500 crore for OROP in 2013. He said while the BJP is a party with a mission, Congress is one that does not do anything without a commission.

Paying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives for the nation, Nadda said Sawad is a village that knows how to give a befitting reply to an adversary. “It is the hallmark of a living society to be capable of giving a befitting reply to those who deserve it,” he said.