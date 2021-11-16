scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Nadda flags off ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in Uttarakhand

Nadda said their government made a budgetary allocation of a paltry Rs 500 crore for OROP in 2013. He said while the BJP is a party with a mission, Congress is one that does not do anything without a commission.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun |
November 16, 2021 3:20:55 am
Nadda, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda, JP Nadda news, Shaheed Samman Yatra, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand news, Indian Express, India newsPaying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives for the nation, Nadda said Sawad is a village that knows how to give a befitting reply to an adversary.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday flagged off the BJP’s ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ from the defence personnel-dominated Sawad village in the poll-bound state of Uttarakhand.

Addressing a public meeting, he accused the Congress of misleading the armed forces on the issue of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) for decades. He said their   government made a budgetary allocation of a paltry Rs 500 crore for OROP in 2013. He said while the BJP is a party with a mission, Congress is one that does not do anything without a commission.

Paying homage to the soldiers who lost their lives for the nation, Nadda said Sawad is a village that knows how to give a befitting reply to an adversary. “It is the hallmark of a living society to be capable of giving a befitting reply to those who deserve it,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News

Advertisement