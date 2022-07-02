Nadda sets tone for meet: BJP for people, Oppn for select families

Setting the tone for the BJP National Executive, which is meant to finalise strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party president J P Nadda said Saturday that while the party works to empower the poor and believes in constructive politics, Opposition parties empower only select families and are into “destructive politics”.

Sources said the party’s anti-dynasty push was laid out by Nadda in his address at the inaugural session of the National Executive.

Briefing the media about Nadda’s opening remarks, Union minister Smriti Irani said: “In his speech which provided guidance to the discussions at the National Executive, the national president, while talking about the constructive politics under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflected on the destruction Opposition parties hope to thrust on the people of the country. That the Opposition is mostly family-oriented, that the Opposition that emanates from many a corrupt practice has time and again tried to ensure that policies and programmes of the government of India that are dedicated to building a resilient India are met with destruction and disruption.”

Irani said Nadda also lauded the PM for his government’s “pro-poor” initiatives, while mentioning schemes such as Jan-Dhan Yojana for economic empowerment, Awas Yojana for housing, and schemes to build toilets which have helped women. The PM and government have taken a pledge to ensure that the schemes reach the last person in society, Irani said.

The Union minister also called the Opposition’s claim that recent incidents were due to “the political atmosphere created by the BJP” and PM Modi – the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan over his support for remarks against the Prophet being one such incident – as reflective of the Opposition’s “destructive politics”. In reply to a question on the Opposition’s criticism, she said: “The BJP works irrespective of propaganda based on nothing but misinformation, with the intent to create disruption. Irrespective of these shenanigans of the Opposition, people of India vehemently voted to get Narendra Modi back as Prime Minister, which is evidence that the people of this country believe in him and under his leadership are looking to build India as a strong nation.”

Irani said that in his speech, Nadda referred to the “politics of violence and political killings” in West Bengal and Kerala, and pledged the BJP’s support to its workers in these states.

Irani also attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose TRS and the BJP have been in a high-pitched battle, since the BJP made clear its expansion plans for the state. Rao, who is trying to build a national profile for himself, has gone out of his way to ignore Modi. On Saturday, he did not come to the airport to receive the PM, while according the courtesy to the Opposition’s joint candidate for president, Yashwant Sinha.

Irani referred to this, and added: “The Prime Minister has given a clarion call for cooperative federalism and, in the last eight years, met all leaders and deferred to them with respect, as is validated by maryada. That KCR has disrupted a constitutionally federal protocol reflects on him.”

Slamming the TRS leadership for its reference to the BJP National Executive meeting as a “circus”, Irani said: “For KCR and his political entity, politics may be a circus and may be affiliated to clownish behaviour and he may not take it with the seriousness that it deserves. But for us, it is a medium for social emancipation and nation-building.”

One of the reasons the BJP picked Hyderabad for its National Executive was to give an impetus to its Telangana plans, and the BJP has pulled out all stops to ensure a grand show.

In discussions held Saturday, a decision was also taken by the BJP to ramp up its outreach programmes over welfare schemes initiated by party governments, and to launch ‘Tiranga movement’ and yatras to give a thrust to its nationalism plank.

A decision was taken at a meeting of office-bearers of the BJP to explore more ways to reach out to “the 30 crore labharthis (beneficiaries)” of government schemes. The party has already reaped benefits of this loyal base in elections, including the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media, BJP national office-bearer Vasundhara Raje said they would hold talks with the voters “scheme by scheme” and “district by district”. The idea is to “find out the difficulties and the improvements we could work on” and to determine to what level the schemes can be taken, the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

Raje said nationalism would be another big focus, with plans for a Tiranga Yatra and a ‘ghar-ghar Tiranga campaign’. The plan is to reach 20 crore people before the next Lok Sabha elections, she said.

Apart from this, the party will strengthen its organisation, up to the polling booth level. “Each booth will have at least 200 active party workers and WhatsApp groups will be activated.” A review would be done of panna pramukhs, in charge of a page each of voters’ list, and the first point of contact in the party’s election machinery, every 15 days.

Modi, who arrived for the National Executive Saturday, will make the concluding remarks on Sunday and address a public rally afterwards.