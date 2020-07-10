Nadda set to have new team with fresh faces; most new BJP dist chiefs below 50

BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo) BJP president J P Nadda. (File Photo)

BJP president J P Nadda’s new national team, expected to be announced soon, is set to include a set of new faces, as the party leadership is keen on bringing up a young and fresh leadership, it is learnt.

With the BJP almost concluding the formation of new state teams, almost every unit has district presidents below 50 years.

According to a BJP general secretary, there has been an informal direction from the party leadership to see that every mandal president is below 40 years, and district president below 50.

Sources said the direction has been taken seriously by every state unit. For example, in Uttar Pradesh, the average age of 98 BJP district presidents is 40-45, with one person at 46 and another at 52. Uttar Pradesh has 75 administrative districts, but the BJP has 98 organisational districts in the state.

In Bihar, the average age for 45 district presidents in the state is 45, the same age as that of Karnataka’s 36 district presidents. Bihar has 38 administrative districts, while Karnataka has 30.

The party has been focussing on the issue of bringing in new leaders for the last few months. Sources said one reason why the Cabinet expansion and portfolio distribution got delayed in Madhya Pradesh is the attempt to induct fresh faces in the state government. The BJP national leadership appeared to have made it clear MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has to induct newer faces in his government other than from his loyal group.

The same trend could be reflected to an extent in the new national team Nadda is going to have soon, a source said. “We will have a mix of experience and fresh and young faces,” a top party leader said. This leader also said that announcements will include the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party’s apex decision-making body, national office-bearers, and the national executive committee.

According to party leaders, Nadda’s new team list is ready but the announcement is taking time given the restrictions under the Covid-19 pandemic. “The new team, once it is announced, will have to meet, and there should be a national executive meeting. It is still not clear when can we hold a physical meeting,” a source said.

Although there were rumours also of a possible Cabinet expansion, sources said party’s organisation appointments are not linked to it.

