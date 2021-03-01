Nadda says every UP district to have grand party office

BJP president J P Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday inaugurated the party’s new Regional Office in Varanasi along with a Prayagraj Metropolitan Office in Rohania through video-conferencing. Addressing party workers after the inauguration, Nadda said that with the two new offices, the party now has 53 offices, and around 27 more such offices will be readied by October end.

“There was a time when the BJP organisation used to run from a two-room office and today the party has expanded and is in power on its own. The party is to expand further and that is why every single district in the country should have a grand party office… When Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, that time the target was to build 700 party offices. I am happy to announce that we have around 400 offices in the country along with a central office in Delhi. In UP, we will have to set up 80 offices, out of which, 53 offices are ready. I have been told that by October, all the 80 offices will be ready,” said Nadda.

Saying the Varanasi office has a conference hall with e-library and video conferencing facilities, Nadda said that while “these are just hardware, we need well-equipped workers as software”.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, he said that all the national parties in the country have turned into regional parties. “All the parties, including the Congress, have become a party of family. It is the BJP, where the party has become a family,” said Nadda.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the inauguration, said BJP has worked for the welfare of the country and the society both while being in power and in the opposition.

Nadda will take part in various party programmes and meet BJP MPs and MLAs during the visit.

On Monday, he is scheduled to offer prayers at Baba Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple, after which he will hold a review meeting of booth-level workers to take stock of the party activities.