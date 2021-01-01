Nadda rejigs role of RSS leaders working in BJP

Three months after he announced his new team, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday reshuffled RSS pracharaks working in the party.

While Saudan Singh — a national joint general secretary who has worked with Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah — has been brought into the BJP, Shiv Prakash, also a joint general secretary who was loaned to the party after the 2014 election, has been given charge of new states. V Satish, another joint general secretary whose name had done the rounds as new organisation general secretary before B L Santhosh’s appointment, has been given a newly created post.

The changes are expected to create fresh vacancies for new pracharaks from the RSS in the new central team.

Currently, there are no joint general secretaries for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Saudan Singh was given charge of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. With the farmers’ protest casting a shadow on the BJP’s prospects in these states, it would be a challenging task for Singh to coordinate with the RSS to improve the organisation.

Shiv Prakash, who has delivered in West Bengal where he has been working with general secretary Kailash VIjayvargiya, has also been given charges of key states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. His task in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be tough as the party is trying to come up as an alternative force; and it has to win back Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Prakash earlier handled the party’s coordination with the RSS in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

V Satish has been given the new post of Sanghatak, with no states but for parliamentary office coordination and SC/ST Morcha coordination. Satish’s new post is surprising as he had been handling key states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.