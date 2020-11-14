Nadda names BJP state in-charges, Muralidhar Rao to handle MP

Muralidhar Rao has now been given charge of Madhya Pradesh, a crucial state for the BJP.

BJP president J P Nadda has rejigged the organisation, giving responsibilities to the newly appointed office-bearers. P Muralidhar Rao, who was recently dropped as general secretary, was given charge of key state Madhya Pradesh.

Newly appointed general secretaries Tarun Chugh, C T Ravi and D Purandareswari, and the party’s national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda have been given charge of key states.

While Chugh has been given charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana, Ravi, currently a minister in Karnataka, will handle party affairs in Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, which goes to poll next year.

Purandareswari has been given charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Panda has been given charge of poll-bound Assam and Delhi.

However, the surprise entry in the list is Muralidhar Rao, who was dropped from Nadda’s team announced on September 26. But Rao has now been given charge of Madhya Pradesh, a crucial state for the BJP. Ram Madhav, also dropped from the party chief’s team, has not been given charge of any state so far. Sources said Madhav may go back to the RSS.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Dalit leader among the BJP general secretaries, will be in charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand. Former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, currently a vice-president in the organisation, will take care of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh. Sunil Oza, Satya Kumar and Sanjiv Chaurasia are secretaries in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior party leader Bhupender Yadav, who handled elections in Bihar and Gujarat, will continue to be in charge of these states. Nadda has also retained Kailash Vijayvargiya as the general secretary in charge of West Bengal, another poll- bound state top on the party’s priority list. Arvind Menon and Amit Malaviya have been named co-incharge of West Bengal

Another senior general secretary Arun Singh, who has been handling Odisha, will now handle party affairs in Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who has been handling Andhra Pradesh along with secretary Sunil Deodhar, has also been retained. Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh will be handled by Dilip Saikia, a new BJP general secretary.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been given charge of Manipur. This is the first time Patra has been given such a responsibility. Former party MP C P Radhakrishnan will be in charge of Kerala, which goes to election next year.

Vinod Sonkar, Kaushambi MP and former head of BJP’s SC Morcha has been given charge of Tripura, and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar has been given charge of Sikkim.

Nalin Kohli has been entrusted with party affairs in Nagaland, M Chuba Ao will be in charge in Meghalaya, Mhonlumo Kikon in Mizoram and Nirmal Kumar Surana in Puducherry. A P Abdullakutty, the newly appointed vice-president from Kerala, will take care of party affairs in Lakshadweep.

Himachal Pradesh will be handled by Avinash Rai Khanna, Andaman and Nicobar Islands by Satya Kumar and Haryana by Vinod Tawde. Former Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar has been made in charge of UTs Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The BJP chief also appointed Bhupender Yadav as general secretary in charge of Kisan Morcha, Gautam for Mahila Morcha, Arun Singh for OBC Morcha, Tarun Chugh for Yuva Morcha, Purandeswari for Minority Morcha, C T Ravi for SC morcha and Saikia for ST Morcha.

